Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

GRAY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

