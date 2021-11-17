Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 2,491 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

