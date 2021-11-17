Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,888 shares of company stock valued at $567,100. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 533.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

