GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of GP opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

