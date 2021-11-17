Gregg Steven Freishtat Sells 117,855 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Steven Freishtat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00.

Shares of GSKY opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

