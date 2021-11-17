Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $26.96. Griffon shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 4,013 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Griffon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

