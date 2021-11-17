Grocery Outlet (GO) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 3 0 2.38 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1102 2604 2653 82 2.27

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Grocery Outlet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 35.26 Grocery Outlet Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 7.13

Grocery Outlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grocery Outlet rivals beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

