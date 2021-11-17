GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday.

GTBP stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

