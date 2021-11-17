Guider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Guider has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,551.57 and approximately $35.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

