Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Down 94.2% in October

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the October 14th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,771,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HALB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,067. Halberd has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

