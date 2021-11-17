Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.65.

MDB opened at $585.03 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $586.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

