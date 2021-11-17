Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

