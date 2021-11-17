Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 6,581 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 52.9% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

