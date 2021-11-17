Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 3.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

