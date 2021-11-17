Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.