Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $137.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

