Havens Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Havens Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 7.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

