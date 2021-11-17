Havens Advisors LLC Invests $724,000 in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. SciPlay accounts for about 0.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

