Havens Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Trillium Therapeutics comprises about 2.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIL. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

