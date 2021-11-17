Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 208,242 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $34.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

