HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.26% from the stock’s current price.

DBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.