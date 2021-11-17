HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BLPH opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.61.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

