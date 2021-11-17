HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of BLPH opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.61.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
