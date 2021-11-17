HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

