Head to Head Comparison: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) vs. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60%

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.22 -$6.86 million ($0.23) -0.97 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.60 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -41.26

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

