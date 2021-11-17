Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Bradesco (BBDO) versus Its Rivals

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Banco Bradesco to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Banco Bradesco Competitors 28.73% 12.42% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco Competitors 2152 8883 7165 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Banco Bradesco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion $3.21 billion 7.56 Banco Bradesco Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.67

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

