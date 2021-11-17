Head to Head Contrast: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) versus United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.6% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 33.47% 17.65% 1.60% United Bancshares 21.33% 11.07% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp and United Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $295.40 million 6.09 $80.08 million $1.83 17.25 United Bancshares $67.03 million 1.42 $13.76 million $3.83 7.60

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bancorp and United Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Summary

Bancorp beats United Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

