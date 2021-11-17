Head-To-Head Contrast: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.38%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.13%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -60.10% -56.26% Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($1.97) -3.78 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 9.63 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -277.50

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats PolyPid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

