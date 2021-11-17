Head-To-Head Review: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 4.07 $15.50 million $1.42 14.66 Univest Financial $279.27 million 3.17 $46.92 million $3.41 8.82

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FVCBankcorp and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 28.64% 11.07% 1.14% Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56%

Summary

Univest Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

