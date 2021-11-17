Head to Head Review: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) vs. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and FB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.89 $69.47 million $6.02 11.89 FB Financial $616.50 million 3.61 $63.62 million $3.89 11.98

Preferred Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FB Financial. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Preferred Bank pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 41.33% 16.42% 1.62% FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Preferred Bank and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00 FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. FB Financial has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than FB Financial.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats FB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

