Head-To-Head Survey: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Luby’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 3.43 $11.07 million $3.09 20.47 Luby’s $214.02 million 0.42 -$29.45 million ($0.80) -3.61

Nathan’s Famous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luby’s. Luby’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Luby’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nathan’s Famous and Luby’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47% Luby’s N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Luby’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.