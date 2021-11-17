Head to Head Survey: Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) & Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp II and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 117.60% 9.79% 5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rice Acquisition Corp II and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $16.69, suggesting a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp II and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $54.96 million 8.70 $9.00 million $3.48 5.05

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp II.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Rice Acquisition Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

