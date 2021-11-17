HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $275.17 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $275.17 million and $73,643.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020140 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00117092 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.