Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 6,644 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $247.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

