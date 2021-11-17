Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

