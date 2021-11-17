HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $2,325.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,725.19 or 0.98576468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00048652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.67 or 0.00552367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001679 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,121,757 coins and its circulating supply is 263,986,607 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

