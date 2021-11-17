Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON HOT opened at GBX 1,378.95 ($18.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.42. The company has a market cap of £108.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 992.96 ($12.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).
About Henderson Opportunities Trust
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.