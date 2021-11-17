Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HOT opened at GBX 1,378.95 ($18.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.42. The company has a market cap of £108.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 992.96 ($12.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.