Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 222277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

HENKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.