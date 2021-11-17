Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

HRX opened at C$18.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$683.73 million and a PE ratio of 24.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.89. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

