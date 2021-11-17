Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Highwoods Properties worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,770,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 629,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 190,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.