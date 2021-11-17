Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 535.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 68,799 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

