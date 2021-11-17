Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,644.29

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.29 ($21.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,857.74 ($24.27). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($24.14), with a volume of 54,402 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HILS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.75.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

