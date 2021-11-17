Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 316,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

