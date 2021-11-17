HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 4.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 4,075,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,054,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.