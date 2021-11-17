HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

