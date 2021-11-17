Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Transocean by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 548,120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,082 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 795,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

