Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,000 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 62,154 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BSET shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

BSET opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

