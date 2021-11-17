Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

SHW opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $340.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.