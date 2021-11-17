Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.