Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

