Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $697,058.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Hord has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $697,058.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,390.02 or 1.00019686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.48 or 0.06981802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

